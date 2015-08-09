Do you remember when computer games such as Outrun, Turbo Esprit and Colin McRae Rally used digital versions of cars that were familiar? Well now its seems to have gone the other way. Some of the largest car manufactures are designing cars for the Playstation game Gran Tourismo and then going on to build them for real! Mercedes-Benz designers have developed the visionary concept of a super sports car – the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo. Extreme proportions, sensual contours and intelligently implemented high tech blend to form a breathtaking body. Alpine’s genes are immediately visible in the styling of The Vision Gran Turismo project, while its performance won’t disappoint either. It was seen as the ideal setting for the first ‘real life’ rendering of a car since the announcement of Alpine’s revival broke cover. Volkswagen’s take on Gran Turismo’s ‘Vision GT’ series has a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 TSI (out of the Touareg) producing a whopping 500bhp The GTI Roadster is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kph in 3.6 seconds. Nissan’s Concept 2020 Vision Gran Turismo, could point towards an all-new GT-R The powertrain is likely to be a development of the existing 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 with an electrical F1-style KERS boost system, developed in conjunction with Williams F1 as part of a road car engineering collaboration signed last summer. Toyota is the latest in the creation of a new Vision Gran Turismo concept car, It is a new evolution of the FT-1 concept, originally designed for Gran Turismo 6 and is an out-and-out racer designed to appeal to Gran Turismo fans around the world. Designers closely studied racetracks and racing cars, and applied their research into the new styling.