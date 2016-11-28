Pebble Beach Car Show 2016

Pebble Beach Concours D’elegance 2016 was one to be remembered… We take a look at some of the concepts that were unveiled on the famous lawn and are expected to go into production.
Cadillac Escala
Lamborghini are celebrating the 100th birthday of Ferruccio Lamborghini, The Centenario Roadster LP-770-4, B ased on the Aventador, Naturally-aspirated it produces 759 bhp, with 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds (pictured above).
The new Cadillac Escala Concept looks lovely, its sweeping roofline is both aggressive and elegant. And with a 4.2 litre twin-turbocharged V8, this isn’t your Granddad’s Caddy.
The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 is a throwback to
The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6
sports cars of a bygone era. It’s also packed with impressive technology. While it’s retro on the outside, it’s completely futuristic underneath the skin. Four electric motors combine to make 750 bhp, it could be the most powerful production electric car in the world.
Lister unveiled its recreation of their Knobbly as raced by Stirling Moss in the 1950’s. With none of the original
Lister’s recreation of the Knobbly
works cars still surviving, Lister will build 10 cars.
Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante is the latest creation from a collaboration that reaches back over nearly six decades, beginning with the beautifully muscular DB4 GT Zagato race car of 1960 and includes the DB7 Vantage Zagato of 2002, 2011’s V12 Vantage Zagato and the most recent Vanquish Zagato Coupe announced earlier this year with all of them selling in just 33 days. Just 99 will be built – so get your 750.000€ ready……
Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volane