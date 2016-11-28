26th December 2016 to the 4th January 2017: MIMA – Huge kids fair that lasts right through the festive season. Fun fair, rock climbing, ice-skating and much, much more! At the Palacio de Ferias, Málaga. For more information see www.mimamalaga.com.

5th January 2017: Is the eve of the Three Kings Day, Dia de Reyes. Three Kings Day in Marbella is very special it honors the visit of the Three Kings to worship and bring gifts to the new-born Jesus Christ. In Spain, it has traditionally be the most important day that culminates the ¨Christmas¨ holidays. The Three Kings are celebrated pretty much like Christmas´ Santa Claus. Children write a letter to the Kings asking for their desired toys. Many cities set up locations where the kids can deposit their letter to the ¨Royal mailman¨. There are parades throughout Andalucia: The biggest are in Malaga, Marbella, Fuengirola also in San Pedro also up and down the Costa.

6th January 2017: Three Kings Day – Public Holiday throughout the Costa del Sol.

9th -15th January 2017: Johnny G’s Big Weekend 3 great shows, 8 special guests, 47 costume changes, over 100 big hits. All in one big weekend! For more information call: 952 47 45 42 or e-mail: boxoffice@salonvarietestheatre.com or visit the website www.salonvarietestheatre.com.

20th & 22nd January 2017: Just the Ticket – Salva presents; A sparklingly funny one-woman comedy with Bobbye Aaron. For more information call: 952 47 45 42 or e-mail: boxoffice@salonvarietestheatre.com or visit the website www.salonvarietestheatre.com.

Every Monday: Age Care Drop In where people can chat, share experiences and find out about living in Spain at La Iglesia Bar, near Bonanza Square, Benalmadena Costa 11am -12.30pm.

Every Monday: Arts and Crafts Fair in Benahavis at 8pm in the Main Square in Benahavis.

Every Monday: Age Concern Drop In for a coffee and a chat at The Captain’s bar Urb. Las Adelfas No. 11 from 11.30am to 1.00pm.

Every Tuesday: The Costa Women Coffee Club meet every second Tuesday at 10am – 12.30pm for coffee, chats and other activities and is a social group designed to get ladies of all ages together. It’s best to join the group via Facebook or contact Emma on 608 408 771.

Every Tuesday: Age Care Coffee Morning at the Baptist Church, Calahonda, where people can chat, share experiences & take part in a variety of activities. Tel: 952 933 409 for info. 11 am – 1 pm. Every Tuesday: Age Concern meet at the Manila bar in Los Boliches, next to the Yaramar hotel for Spanish lessons in the afternoon from 3.00pm until 3.45pm. Lifeline 652 537 615.

Every Tuesday: International meeting for Expats in Estepona. At The Irish Fiddler in the port between 12.00pm and 2.00pm . A chat and meet people over a cup of coffee. Just drop in or contact Hein on 630756514.

Every Wednesday: Age Care Drop In where people can chat, share experiences and find out about living in Spain held in Fuengirola at the Bar Salon Varietes. 11am -12.30pm.

Every Thursday: Age Concern meet at the Manila bar in Los Boliches, next to the Yaramar hotel for advice, support and friendship from 11.00am until 1.00pm. Pop in and meet new people and make new friends. Lifeline 652 537 615.

Every Thursday: Age Care Drop In where people can chat, share experiences and find out about living in Spain held in The Pensioner’s Bar, Paseo Maritimo La Cala from 11am-12.30pm.

Every Thursday: Market at Calypso, Calahonda.

Every Friday: Age Concern meet EVERY Friday at El Caballo de Oro in La Cala from 11.30 until 1.00pm. We are in the main square behind Supersol. Advice, support and friendship. Lifeline 652 537 615.

­­­­Every Sunday: FAMA have a car boot sale at the Hippodrome from 9am – 2pm.

Every Sunday: Craft Market in the Marbella Marina ­­on the Teresa Zabell Pier: 12-6pm.

