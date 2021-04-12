Despite the UK having now been ‘fully’ out of theEU for nearly three months, if comments and posts on social media are anything to go by, there is still confusion and perhaps even denial from some about the status of British Nationals in Spain after Brexit.

It seems quite a few were holding out hope that there would be some sort of ‘special deal’ for Brits in Spain. Some of these also still seem to believe such is still on the cards. The reality is that the UK left the EU on the 1st January, and by doing so made all its nationals third country citizens in relation to the EU.

Brexit has adversely affected some Brits who live or spend time to in Spain. Indeed, many who had plans such as retiring in Spain, will sadly not be able to realise their dreams, as they don’t meet the stricter immigration requirements, which now apply.

So just how have things changed for British nationals

who live or enjoy spending time in Spain?

Brits don’t need a visa to travel to Spain and other EU countries as tourists, but they are now restricted to stays of 90 days in any 180-day period if they don’t have residency.

This particularly affects British ‘Swallows’ who live in their second homes in Spain or other EU countries over the winter months, typically from around October to April. This is no longer possible, as they’d have to leave after 3 months (90 days), and not return for another 3 months.

Passports must be valid for at least six months, you’ll need to be prepared to show a return travel ticket, and you may be asked questions the duration of your visit and reason for travel.

If you’re bringing a UK vehicle to Spain, it must have a GB sticker on it, even if it has the EU ‘GB’ on the number plates. You’ll also need an insurance green card. International Driving Permits are not required. UK vehicles can stay in Spain for a maximum of 6 months.

British Nationals cannot come to live, work or run a business in Spain without first applying for a visa through the Spanish Consulate in the UK.

The less stringent EU citizen terms of residency are no longer available to most Brits. Immediate family members of those already legally settled, may apply for residency under Withdrawal Agreement terms, however for everyone else, general immigration rules for third countries apply.

Read more about the post Brexit requirements for

Brits living in Spain in our article:

https://lifestylegroup.es/spanish-residency-british-citizen-uk-nationals-2021/